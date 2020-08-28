Poll: President Trump Leads Joe Biden in Battleground Michigan

President Trump holds a slight edge in the battleground state of Michigan, a Trafalgar Group survey released this week revealed.

The survey, fielded August 14-23 among 1,048 likely general election voters, showed President Trump edging out his competitor in the Wolverine State — 46.6 percent to 45.2 percent:

MICHIGAN

Trump 47% (+2)

Biden 45%

Jorgensen 3%

.#MIsen:

James (R) 48% (+1)

Peters (D-inc) 47%@trafalgar_group, LV, 8/14-23 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 28, 2020

Trump’s edge is within the survey’s +/- 2.98 percent margin of error. Notably, the survey was taken prior to the Republican National Convention, meaning the current poll does not reflect a post-convention bump. It was, however, fielded during last week’s Democratic National Convention.

Trafalgar Group released another survey earlier this week, examining the state of the presidential race in Wisconsin, another swing state. The survey also gave Trump a slight edge, showing likely general election voters backing the president 46.2 percent to Biden’s 45.4 percent. Those survey results were taken prior to the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but it comes as support for the Black Lives Matter Movement continues to dip.

As Breitbart News reported:

In a statewide poll conducted between June 14 and June 18, the Marquette Law School Poll showed 61 percent of Wisconsin voters approved of the Black Lives Matter protests, while 36 percent disapproved of those protest. By a margin of 25 points, more Wisconsin voters approved of BLM than disapproved of BLM. That same Marquette Law School poll conducted in Jun showed Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 6 points in the state, 50 percent to 44 percent. In a subsequent statewide poll conducted between August 4 and August 9, the Marquette Law School Poll saw approval drop 13 points, from 61 percent to 48 percent, while disapproval jumped by 12 points, from 36 percent to 48 percent. Stunningly, the net margin of approval versus disapproval among Wisconsin voters of BLM has dropped from plus 25 to zero in just two months.

It is possible the trend could be reflected in Michigan, as protests and mass looting flared up in Minneapolis this week, sparked by the suicide of a homicide suspect.

While some consider Trafalgar Group to be a right-leaning pollster, RealClearPolitics has flagged it as “a polling firm to watch as Trump’s 2020 re-election bid heats up” due to its record in 2016, correctly showing Trump leading in both Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Friday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden up by 2.6 percent in Michigan and 3.5 percent in Wisconsin. Trump secured both states in 2016 by less than a single percentage point.