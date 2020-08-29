Mitch McConnell’s Campaign Hires Nick Sandmann as Grassroots Director

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) reelection campaign has hired former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann, according to the Hill.

“The campaign confirmed to The Hill on Saturday that Sandmann will work as a grassroots director for McConnell’s reelection bid and that he started in the new role this month. His job will entail assisting in field operations and building coalitions,” the report said.

In January, CNN settled a lawsuit brought by the student over its coverage of an encounter between Sandmann, his classmates, and a Native American man during a trip to Washington, DC, in 2019.

“Sandmann and his classmates were accused of mocking Native American activist Nathan Phillips while wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball hat during last January’s March for Life event,” according to Breitbart News.

In a tweet Thursday, McConnell’s campaign welcomed the young man to its team:

In a video shown Tuesday during the Republican National Convention, Sandmann recalled how he was made a victim of “cancel culture,” then donned his famous Make America Great Again ball cap:

But I wouldn’t be cancelled. I fought back hard to expose the media for what they did to me and won a personal victory. While much more must be done, I look forward to the day that the media returns to providing balanced, responsible, and accountable news coverage. I know President Trump hopes for that too. I’m proud to say that throughout my media nightmare I have had President Trump’s unwavering support.

“And together, I believe we must all embrace our First Amendment rights and not hide in fear of the media, or from the tech companies or the outrage mob either,” he said.

In a tweet Friday, the Transylvania University student predicted that “when Trump is re-elected, it will be a pretty emotional experience for all his voters. We’re tired of being demonized”: