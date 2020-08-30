Five people were shot Sunday during an attack at a restaurant in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

WGN reports that five persons were shot, one fatally, just before 2 p.m. in an attack “at Lumes Pancake House in the 11600 block of Western Avenue.”

Three of the wounded individuals were listed in critical condition.

Multiple shooters were involved in the attack, and police indicate they were all in an SUV that pulled up on the scene and opened fire.

Breitbart News reported that two officers were shot earlier in the day while trying to make an arrest during a traffic stop shortly after 2 a.m.

The suspect allegedly opened fire on the officers while they were trying to apprehend him. Breitbart News also reported that 14 people were shot, four fatally, Friday thru Saturday noon in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.