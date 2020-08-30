Two Officers Shot in Democrat-Controlled St. Louis

Two officers sustained gunshot wounds after an overnight stand-off in Democrat-controlled St. Louis.

KMOV4 reports that the officers were responding to a 6 p.m. call for shots fired Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, hitting the two officers.

The officers were looking for a possible shooting victim when one officer was shot in the head and a second officer was shot in the leg as he ran to the aid of the first officer.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said, “These officers, all they’re trying to do is their job and try to help a person who’s wounded and they come under fire themselves. The officer who’s most critically injured, pray for him.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the alleged gunman was arrested just before 6 a.m.

Chief Hayden said that both of the wounded officers are 29-years old. The officer who was shot in the head is in critical condition.

Breitbart News reported that two officers were shot during an early morning incident in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. WLS reported the shooting occurred as officers were attempting to arrest a suspect during a traffic stop.

The officers broke out a window to get to suspect and he allegedly opened fire as the tried to arrest him.

