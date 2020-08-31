Abortion Supporter Joe Biden Quotes St. John Paul II

Democrat nominee Joe Biden, an avid supporter of abortion rights, closed a campaign speech in Pittsburgh on Monday by citing Saint John Paul II, who urged Christians to “be not afraid.”

Blaming President Donald Trump for the violent riots left-wing anarchists have staged in American cities, Biden said, “Donald Trump is determined to instill fear in America. That is what his entire campaign for the presidency comes down to, fear.”

“I believe Americans are stronger than that,” he continued. “I believe we’ll be guided by the words of Pope John Paul II, words drawn from the scriptures: be not afraid, be not afraid.”

While Biden professes to be a Catholic, he has promised to defend abortion rights, which the abortion industry refers to as “women’s healthcare,” and has committed to embracing the Democrat Party’s pro-abortion agenda that includes codifying Roe v. Wade, fully funding Planned Parenthood, and forcing American taxpayers to fund abortions.

Maureen Ferguson, senior fellow for The Catholic Association, a group dedicated to being a faithful Catholic voice in the public square, observed once again Biden’s convenient use of the Catholic faith during his political speech.

“Joe Biden invoking Saint John Paul II to tell us to ‘be not afraid,’ represents a stunning irony, given Biden’s cowardly cave to the extreme pro-abortion wing of his party,” Ferguson said in a statement sent to Breitbart News.

“Biden flip-flopped in order to get his party’s nomination, endorsing taxpayer funded abortion throughout pregnancy, whereas Saint John Paul II tirelessly proclaimed that ‘The Gospel of life is at the heart of Jesus’ message …. there exists a great multitude of weak and defenseless human beings, unborn children in particular, whose fundamental right to life is being trampled upon.’”