At least 46 people were shot Friday into Sunday night across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. ABC 7 reported 47 shot, nine fatally, and NBC 5 reported at least 46 shot with 10 fatalities.

Breitbart News reported 14 people were shot, four fatally, Friday through Saturday at noon alone. And on Sunday, Breitbart News reported two officers were shot and wounded by a suspect trying to resist arrest.

Officers pulled the suspect over for a traffic stop about 2:30 a.m. and the Chicago Sun-Times reported the suspect allegedly refused to the exit his vehicle and moved from the front seat to the back seat in hopes of avoiding apprehension.

The suspect opened fire on the officers, wounding two, while they were attempting to make the arrest. A third officer was able to shoot the suspect.

Breitbart News reported five people were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon at Lumes Pancake House in Chicago.

Fox 32 reported the shots were fired by someone in “a white-colored SUV.” That vehicle pulled up near a tent beneath which a patron was eating and someone opened fire.

The 31-year-old patron was killed and four other people were injured.

