St. Louis Police Officer Dies After Being Shot in the Head

St. Louis police officer Tamarris L. Bohannon died Sunday after being shot in the head while responding to a call Saturday night.

Breitbart News reported that Bohannon and another officer were shot Saturday after responding to a 6 p.m. call of shots fired. They were searching for a possible victim when shots rang out and Bohannon sustained a wound to the head.

A second officer was shot in the leg while trying to running to help Bohannon.

ABC 13 reports that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden noted the violence began when an armed man ordered a family to exit their home then barricaded himself inside Saturday night. He was apprehended just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Hayden indicated that eight St. Louis police officers “have been shot in the line of duty since June 1.”

Bohannon was 29-years-old and had been with the police department for three and a half years.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson (D) released a statement in response to Bohannon’s death in which she said: “I’ve had the privilege of spending some time with his family under these extraordinarily challenging circumstances. They’re wonderful people and immensely proud of the way he selflessly served and protected our community with distinction and honor for more than three years.”

Krewson added, “This is a horrific reminder of the dangers our brave men and women willingly face everyday to keep us safe … This is a terrible, senseless tragedy.”

