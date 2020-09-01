D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said Monday during a press conference she is worried about the country descending into a “race war,” before seemingly blaming President Trump for inciting violence.

“What I’m worried about is this country descending into a race war,” Bowser said during a press conference in response to a question as to whether “police tactics” would exacerbate tensions with protesters.

“And I’m worried about the continued incitement of violence from leadership who should be focused on bringing our communities together,” she added. She did not specify who “leadership” is or what incitement she was referring to.

She added, “So you’re asking me about the end result when we need to be talking about what the trigger is. Because our police and peaceful protesters will be safer when we come together as a community and tamp down this black versus white rhetoric.”

Democrats in recent days have tried to blame violent protests taking place in Democrat-run cities on President Trump and his supporters. Polls have shown support for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden slipping relative to Trump as the violence has continued.

Bowser also blamed “outside agitators” for continued violence in the district during Black Lives Matter protests. Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham both said they did not know the identities of the protesters harassing D.C. diners or whether they were residents or outside agitators.

