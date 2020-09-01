New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) suggested on Monday that the return of indoor dining will depend on a “huge step forward” in developments of a coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier this month, the date June 1, 2021, was set as a return marker for those hoping to resume indoor dining.

“We do expect — and pray for and expect — a vaccine in the spring that will allow us to get more back to normal,” de Blasio said at a press briefing. “I will absolutely tell you, we’re going to keep looking for that situation where we can push down the virus enough where we would have more ability to address indoor dining.”

Throughout his discussion on a vaccine, de Blasio recognized the city’s recording of a 0.59 percent coronavirus infection rate, calling it “one of our lowest.”

“Is there a way where we can do something safely with indoor dining? So far we have not had that moment, honestly,” de Blasio continued. “It’s going to take a huge step forward to get to that point and that’s the truth.”

While there have been test vaccines, there have been no federally approved vaccines. Federal officials have hinted that a vaccine could be ready by the end of the year.

New Jersey, which is in direct contrast with that of de Blasio’s plan, recently announced that beginning Friday, restaurants would be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity. Both Long Island and the suburbs of Westchester have had some indoor dining practices in recent weeks.