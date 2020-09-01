President Donald Trump repeated Monday former Vice President Joe Biden was a puppet, but warned about the people controlling him.

“I don’t even like to mention Biden because he’s not controlling anything,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “They control him.”

When Ingraham asked who was controlling Biden, Trump replied, “People that you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows.”

“That sounds like conspiracy theory,” Ingraham replied. “Dark shadows. What is that?”

Trump said the people controlling Biden were “people that you haven’t heard of” that were controlling the streets.

The president also hinted about an incident where a group of about seven people plotted unrest during the Republican National Convention in Washington, DC, last week.

“We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend,” Trump said. “And in the plane, it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that. They’re on a plane.”

The president said the incident was still under investigation.

“A lot of people were on the plane to do big damage,” Trump said, adding they were being funded from “some very stupid rich people.”

“[I]f their thing ever succeeded, which it won’t, they will be thrown to the wolves like you’ve never seen before,” he said.