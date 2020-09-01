Donald Trump Warns NFL: Learn from ‘Highly Political’ NBA Failure

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned the National Football League and Major League Baseball, against following the path of the politicized National Basketball Association.

“People are tired of watching the highly political NBA,” Trump wrote on Twitter noting that, “basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back.”

Overall, ratings for the NBA playoffs are down 20 percent from last season according to reports as players continued publicly promoting the Black Lives Matter movement and even considered boycotting the playoffs in protest after a police shooting of a black man in Wisconsin.

Trump said other sports leagues would suffer a similar ratings drop if they followed the NBA’s example.

“I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them,” he wrote. “Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!”