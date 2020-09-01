House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blowout despite local coronavirus restrictions — a move the salon owner called a “slap in the face.”

Fox News obtained security footage showing the maskless Speaker walking through San Francisco’s eSalon on Monday, August 31. Salons throughout the city have been shut down for months but were permitted to offer outdoor services, beginning Tuesday, September 1.

The salon owner Erica Kious told Fox News that she learned of the Speaker’s visit after one of the stylists, who rents a chair from the salon, informed her of the Speaker’s appointment the day prior. Kious described Pelosi’s action as a “slap in the face.”

According to Fox News:

“I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?” Kious told Fox News, while noting that she “can’t control” what her stylists do if they rent chairs from her, as “they’re not paying” at this time. … “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the Speaker didn’t have a mask on. (From the footage, it appears Pelosi had some kind of covering around her neck.)

Pelosi reportedly got a wash and blowout, the latter of which Kious noted is a no-go, according to coronavirus safety guidelines for hair salons. A directive from the city’s department of health states that salons and barbershops should “consider temporarily eliminating services that require lengthy blow-drying” — one of the primary services Pelosi reportedly enjoyed.

Kious, a single mom, stated that she has been “fighting for six months for a business that took me 12 years to build to reopen.” She originally planned to reopen the salon in July, taking the necessary safety precautions to adhere to local and statewide restrictions. However, she said, “they never let us open.”

“The fact that they did this, and she came in, it’s like a slap in the face,” she said of Pelosi’s self-care escapade.

“This is for everybody,” she told Fox News. “I am sharing this because of what everyone in my industry, and my city, what every small business is going through right now.”

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill did not deny the Speaker’s presence at the salon, telling Fox News, “The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements.”

However, Pelosi was reportedly not wearing a proper face-covering, per the security footage, and she was inside the salon — another violation. Certain personal care services are permitted only to offer outdoor services beginning September 1.

Last week’s press release detailing the update for personal care services in the city reads in part: