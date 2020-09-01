Report: NYPD Chief Chaplain Mugged in Mayor de Blasio’s NYC

NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Alvin Kass was reportedly mugged Tuesday morning on the Upper West Side in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

The New York Post reports 84-year-old Kass was “attacked” just before 6 a.m. as he walked “near West 107th Street and Riverside Drive.”

Responding officers said the assailant indicated he was hungry and demanded Kass hand over any money in his possession.

Kass’s wallet fell to the ground during the attack and the suspect ended up fleeing with nothing.

Breitbart News reported de Blasio’s NYC topped 1,000 shootings for the year before August 2020 came to a close. The Post reported NYPD data showing there were 1,004 shootings in NYC as of August 30, 2020. There were 537 shootings by that same time in 2019.

NBC 4 reported on the surge in shootings: “There have been nearly 500 more shootings across the five boroughs in 2020 as compared to 2019, and nearly double the number of victims.”

CBS News reported at least 45 people were shot, with at least five deaths, over the weekend beginning August 21, 2020, alone.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.