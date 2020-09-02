Donald Trump Ads: Joe Biden ‘Takes a Knee’ for Lawless Mobs

A series of ads from President Donald Trump’s campaign highlight’s former Vice President Joe Biden’s weak response to violence and rioting in America’s major cities.

“Lawless criminals terrorize Kenosha,” the narrator of the ads says. “Joe Biden takes a knee. Biden and the radical left’s weak response has led to chaos and violence. And their calls for defunding the police would make it worse.”

The ads feature a masked Joe Biden taking a knee while footage of violent riots plays in the background.

Biden took a knee in May while visiting with Black Lives Matter protesters in Wilmington, Delaware, promising to “lead the conversation” on issues of race.

The ads note President Trump has worked to stop the riots, by sending in federal law enforcement and the national guard and additional federal aid to help communities.

“Communities not criminals. Jobs, not mobs,” the ad notes.

There are two versions of the ad that are set to run in Wisconsin and Minnesota.