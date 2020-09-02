Donald Trump: Joe Biden on ‘Some Kind of Enhancement’ and Should Be Tested Before Debate

President Donald Trump believes former Vice President Joe Biden uses “some kind of enhancement” to improve his debate performances.

“He is on some kind of enhancement in my opinion,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham aired Tuesday.

Ingraham asked the president why he proposed a drug test for both candidates before the debates.

Trump said he watched Biden fail horribly in previous Democrat debates but looked much different in the final round with Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“He wasn’t Winston Churchill, but he was normal,” Trump said. “It was like an even deal. He got by it. And I said, ‘That was a different guy then the guy that was in the debates where Kamala just took him apart.'”

Trump said he would willing to take a drug test if Biden did the same: “I’ll take one. He’ll take one. We should both take a drug test.”

In an interview with the Washington Examiner’s Byron York, Trump compared the presidential debates to a “prizefight.”

“Well, it is a prizefight,” Trump said. “It’s no different from the gladiators, except we have to use our brain and our mouth. And our body to stand. I want all standing; they want to sit down.”

Trump made a similar proposal for a drug test before debating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“At the beginning of her last debate, she was all pumped up,” Trump said, but then at the end of the debate “she could barely reach her car.”

