As violent riots continue nightly in Portland, Oregon, the Trump administration has acted to deputize Oregon State troopers to effectively circumvent Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, who has refused to prosecute hundreds of rioters who have been arrested.

As Breitbart News reported, Schmidt has said he will not prosecute crimes including interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, harassment, escape in the third-degree, and riot.

The Law Enforcement Today website posted an article about the move, likening President Donald Trump to playing “six dimensional chess.”

Oregon State Police have started reviewing arrests that they have made as a result of the ongoing riots in Portland to ascertain if any of those charges can be taken federally. In working with U.S. Attorney’s, the Oregon State Police want it to be known that they mean no disrespect.

“What will most likely occur is that deputized troopers will be taught what can and cannot be charged federally,” the spokesperson said. “Once any potential federal charges are identified, the deputized troopers will have to build a case packet and present it to the Assistant US Attorney that would be handling those cases.”

“If the AUSA approves of the federal charges, the U.S. Marshals will then adopt the case and pursue criminal warrants for the people to be charged,” the article said.

OSP is not criticizing any officials and we respect the authority of the District Attoney, but to meet the Governor's charge of bringing violence to an end we will use all lawful methods at our disposal. https://t.co/pKoY3sgC82 — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) September 2, 2020

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter