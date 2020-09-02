Joe Biden backed off his proposed national mask mandate on Wednesday and now says he would “put pressure” on states, local units of government, and businesses to require them.

“No, no,” he said, denying he ever proposed such a thing, before claiming he would “ask every person in authority” to impose one.

“I’m a constitutionalist,” Biden declared. “You can’t do things the Constitution does allow you the power to do.”

Instead, he said he would “put as much pressure as I could” on others to impose his demands.

“What you’re doing is irresponsible,” he said he would tell them. “Make sure you wear a mask and maintain social distancing.”

Biden cloaked the de facto mandate in terms of it being an act of patriotism, though, he said, Americans could remove a mask “if they’re 12 to 15 feet away” from others.

During his nomination acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago, Biden was unequivocal: There would be a federal mask mandate.

“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask,” he said.

Biden was similarly unambiguous the week prior.

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,” he said.

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum,” Biden said.

He did not specify any age group that may be exempt.

“Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing,” he continued, claiming that such a policy would save 40,000 lives.

Biden said such a rule has nothing to do with rights “but your responsibility as an American.”

