Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) spokesperson Will Reinert told Breitbart News in a statement on Tuesday that Rep. Max Rose’s (D-NY) support for bail reform put “dangerous criminals” back on the streets.

Last weekend Rose admitted that he supported Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s original bail reform plan, which led to a spike in crime in Staten Island, New York, which comprises part of Rose’s congressional district.

During the first month after New York’s bail reform was implemented, Staten Island experienced a 61 percent in robberies, as well as a 27 percent increase in sex crimes.

Further, New York City government leaders slashed the New York Police Department (NYPD) budget by $1 billion, which occurred after Rose marched with Defund the Police protesters.

A recent ad created by Nicole Malliotakis, who hopes to oust Rose in the 2020 congressional elections, slammed the New York Democrat for pushing policies that would make New York unsafe.

“Rose joined de Blasio and the defund the police calling to dismantle the NYPD, close Rikers Island [jail] and end cash bail that puts violent criminals immediately back on our streets. De Blasio and Rose’s policies aren’t just radically liberal, they’re radically dangerous,” the narrator said in the ad.

Reinert told Breitbart News that, despite Rose’s previous statements about making New York safe, he has continued to support policies to the contrary.

“Max Rose said his ‘top priority‘ is the ‘safety and security of our community,’ but then doubled down on his support of the dangerous bail reform law that continues to put dangerous criminals back on the streets,” Reinert said.

He added, “Voters are fed up with Congressman Rose saying one thing on the campaign trail and doing the exact opposite in Washington, and it’s why they’re itching to send him home this fall.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.