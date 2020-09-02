Ohio Police Rescue Child from Car Wreck

Twinsburg, Ohio police officers rescued a child from an overturned vehicle on Saturday.

Body camera footage posted to Facebook by the Twinsburg Police Department on Monday shows officers rescuing a small child trapped inside the wreckage of an overturned car on Interstate 480.

“Most police officers do not think of themselves as extraordinary. We do what we do because we love our communities and want to serve them to the best of our abilities,” Chief Noga wrote. “On Saturday, August 29th, a Twinsburg police officer took extraordinary measures to potentially save a life.”

At approximately 7:10 PM, the Communications Center received multiple calls of a rollover crash on I-480 east of SR 91. Our responding officers arrived to find an overturned vehicle in the middle on the eastbound lanes. The driver and a small child who was secured in a child safety seat were trapped inside the vehicle. Officers observed that the child’s legs were losing color, so Officer Yamil Encarnacion crawled into the wreckage, cut the child safety seat free and extracted the child, seat and all, from the wrecked vehicle. Fortunately, both the driver and child suffered only minor injuries , a testament to the driver’s usage of a seat belt and a properly installed child safety seat and both were transported to a local medical facility for treatment. The driver told officers she was westbound on 480 and attempted to pass a slower moving vehicle on the left. As she moved to the left lane a vehicle traveling in front of her also moved into the left lane. The driver of that vehicle suddenly applied the brakes causing her to apply her vehicle’s brakes quickly, She said she over corrected her steering. Her car left the roadway, rolled over and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of 480.

“I’ve attached body camera video of Officer Encarnacion’s actions,” Noga concluded. “This is what we do and this is why we do what we do. This is why I am honored to work with the best police officers and staff in the world.”