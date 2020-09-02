The Boulder, CO, Police Department has launched an investigation into a report that a woman assaulted a 12-year-old boy for having a yard sign supporting President Donald Trump.

The Denver Post reports:

According to Boulder police, the assault occurred at 3 p.m. Monday at Folsom Street and Glenwood Drive. Police said the boy was riding his bicycle with the Trump sign when a woman on a moped saw the sign and turned around to confront the boy. Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said the suspect drove up to the boy and said something to the effect of “you want something to look at,” and used a closed fist to strike the boy in the back of the head and arms four to five times, and scratched him. The boy told police the woman then tried take the sign before leaving the scene.

Police said the suspect is believed to a white female between 20 years old to late 30s. She wore a beige jacket with a blue shirt and jeans.

The alleged incident comes after two women were accused of stealing a “Make America Great Again” hat from a young boy and ripping up his signs outside of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). The women, Camryn Amy and Olivia Winslow, were arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Video of the incident was first shared by Students for Trump.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

Breitbart News John Nolte has compiled 639 acts of violence and harassment against Trump supporters.