President Donald Trump voiced his opposition Thursday to the plastic straw bans supported by Democrat leftists across the country.

“They want to ban straws,” Trump said. “Has anybody ever tried those paper straws? They aren’t working too good.”

The president spoke about the straw bans during a campaign event in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Thursday evening at an airport rally with supporters.

Trump admitted he was a frequent patron of fast-food restaurants such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King, noting that the food cartons, the knives, and the spoons, the plates, and other objects were also made out of plastic. He appeared puzzled that only the straws would be banned.

“Has anybody ever tried, seriously, the new straws? It’s made out of paper, right?” Trump asked the crowd. “It disintegrates as you drink it.”

Pointing to his tie, Trump continued, “If you have a nice tie like this tie, this would have no chance. By the time you get finished, the straw is totally disintegrated,”

The president asked the audience if they were traveling with their own plastic straws in their pocket.

“It’s not bad, you whip it out, boom boom,” he said. “You never had to do that.”