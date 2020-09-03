Ohio Sheriff: ‘You Shoot at the Police, Expect Us to Shoot Back’

Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff Richard Jones warned would-be police attackers Wednesday his deputies will shoot back if they come under firearm-based assault.

NEXSTAR reports Jones addressing “lawlessness in the country over the last few months directed towards police.”

Jones said, “You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back.”

A September 2, 2020, Butler County Sheriff’s Officer Facebook post noted, “[Sheriff Jones] has seen water dumped on police in New York, bricks and frozen water bottles thrown at police as well as officers blinded by lasers in Portland, Oregon. In addition, Police have been shot at in Chicago and all across the country.”

A statement from Jones was then included to make clear those violent types of anti-police acts will not be tolerated in Butler County on his watch. He said, “I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months.”

Jones added, “If you come to this county expecting a free pass to harm one of my men or women in uniform keep in mind, nothing in life is free.”

