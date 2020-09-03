Black Lives Matter protesters verbally abused a black police officer during Wednesday night’s protests, mocking a “lazy eye” and adding that he became a police officer to “get back at everybody in the hood” while calling him “tiny dick ass bitch.”

“Look at his lazy eye. Left eye lazy as hell,” a protester said to a black cop holding the line.

“One of these real n*****s took it to your head, didn’t they? One of these real n*****s out here took it to you, didn’t they?” he said, taunting the officer. “Knocked that left eye sideways, didn’t they? Fucked you the fuck up.”

The officer did not respond, standing calmly, taking the verbal beating as the activist continued insulting him.

“You got bullied in school and wanted to become a police officer. Didn’t you? You wanted to get back at everybody in the hood. Wanted to get back at everybody. Wanted to feel like a man. Wanted to feel like you had a big dick, because all the girls turned you down because your shit was so fucking small,” he continued.

“That’s what you wanted right? Huh? Huh? You tiny dick ass bitch. That’s what you wanted, huh? You wanted to show how big your dick was on the block didn’t you, huh?” he said as another demonstrator chimed in.

“You want to shoot me?” the original demonstrator asked while holding up his megaphone. He then shifted and repeated the crowd’s chants in the face of another black police officer.

“We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains,” he said in the officer’s face.

The protesters gathered following the officer-involved shooting of 18-year-old Deon Kay. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon after officers “encountered individuals in and around a vehicle.” Two suspects fled on foot, one of whom brandished a firearm, prompting an officer to shoot.

“The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy,” the department said.

Police released bodycam footage of the incident on Thursday, which showed the suspect brandishing a firearm in his right hand prior to the officer discharging his firearm.