Donald Trump: Coronavirus Vaccine Possibly Ready as Soon as October

President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States could have a coronavirus vaccine developed as soon as October.

“We remain on track to deliver a vaccine before the end of the year, and maybe even before November 1,” he said. “We think we can probably have it sometime during the month of October.”

The president spoke about the vaccine during a press conference on Friday evening at the White House. October is the earliest timeline for the development of the vaccine to date.

“We have done an incredible job. Through Operation Warp Speed, we have three vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials,” Trump said, referring to his administration’s effort to rapidly develop a vaccine.

The president said that he spoke to the CEO of Pfizer, after he said that they could have the results of their final coronavirus vaccine trial as soon as October.

“Pfizer is among the leaders, as you know,” Trump said, noting that Johnson & Johnson and Moderna were also making progress.

“We have some really great companies,” he said. “They are all doing very well. They are all in final stages. And I think you are going to see results that are shockingly good.”