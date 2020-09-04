A mother in Florida is fighting back after she discovered that a likeness of her daughter had been used as a model for a sex toy advertised for sale online.

A woman only identified as “Terri” said she saw the sex toy, described as “a high quality sexy dolly live dolls for men” for sale for $559 on Amazon and other websites.

A local NBC affiliate reported on Terri’s partnering with a Boca Raton organization, Child Rescue Coalition, a “nonprofit organization that rescues children from sexual abuse by building technology for law enforcement, free of charge, to track, arrest and prosecute child predators.”

NBC 6 reported:

NBC 6 talked exclusively with the girl’s mother to talk about her quest with a Boca Raton organization to fight for a federal mandate banning child sex dolls. Currently, child sex dolls are only banned in Florida and two other states, but advocates and victims say much more needs to be done to expose this secret. The same doll appears naked on another website, which NBC 6 has verified but we are not identifying. Terri says she freaked. She reached out to Amazon – and four days later the ad was removed. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. This product has been removed.”

“When I saw the one that looks just like my daughter, I clicked on it, and when I saw the face, the poses — I was just, I couldn’t stop,” Terri said. “I started crying. I was just completely in shock and angry.”

“This is a real child who’s been affected, this isn’t a hypothetical doll that was created,” said Carly Yoost, the CEO of C.R.C., in the report. “This is something made out of someone’s own likeness and took images from this mother.”

“The C.R.C. wants Congress to pass a federal law banning the sale and purchasing of child sex dolls,” NBC 6 reported.

“The more a predator consumes online images and video of children being abused and purchasing of dolls that act out their sexual fantasies, the more likely they’re gonna be a hands-on abuser of a real kid,” Yoost said.

“I never imagined that I would be in this fight to get sex dolls off the internet. I knew within 35 hours, even though this is the worst thing to ever happen to my family, I knew I had to do something,” Terri said in the report. “I knew I had to turn this negative into something more positive and make the best situation out of a nightmare.”

“Tennessee and Kentucky are the two other states that have banned child sex dolls,” NBC 6 reported. “The Child Rescue Coalition has started an online petition to make them illegal in the United States.”

