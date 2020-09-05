Iowa Sending Absentee Ballot Applications to Registered Voters

Officials are sending absentee ballot applications to registered voters in the Hawkeye State, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (R) affirmed on Friday.

“Iowans will begin receiving absentee ballot request forms from my office this weekend,” Pate announced. “You can vote from home, in-person at your county auditor’s office or at the polls on Election Day. I want every eligible Iowan to participate and to be safe while voting”:

Iowans will begin receiving absentee ballot request forms from my office this weekend. You can vote from home, in-person at your county auditor’s office or at the polls on Election Day. I want every eligible Iowan to participate and to be safe while voting. #BeAVoter #VoteSafeIA pic.twitter.com/lxFxMB7EAr — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) September 4, 2020

Similarly, the secretary of state’s office sent out ballot applications statewide ahead of the June primary, which ultimately saw a record-high turnout:

We have surpassed the all-time turnout record for a June primary, with more than 487,000 ballots cast & more still coming in. The previous high in Iowa was 449,490 in 1994. My hats off to Iowa voters, poll workers and county auditors. Awesome job! #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/kwC1ayV35V — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) June 3, 2020

The final tally topped 530,000.

The Trump campaign sued three Iowa counties in August over absentee ballots which they say were “pre-filled with information.”

As Breitbart News reported:

The Trump campaign has launched lawsuits against Johnson, Linn, and most recently, Woodbury County over the mailing of absentee ballot request forms featuring pre-filled information, including “names, dates of birth and a voting pin number that few people know,” according to the Associated Press (AP).