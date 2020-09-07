CLAIM: A video going viral on social media shows President Donald Trump wandering off on the White House South Lawn and pointing to a puddle while Marine One waits for him to leave for an event. Social media users sharing the video claim it shows the president forgot where Marine One was and got distracted by the puddle.

VERDICT: False. The full video from August 2019 shows Trump walk over to meet first lady Melania Trump and point to the puddle to warn the first lady as he takes her hand and they walk to Marine One together.

The video, posted by Twitter user @BionicMD, generated over two million views and was the number three trending topic on Twitter on Monday:

BREAKING

A well known orange lunatic was seen meandering in the White House lawn pic.twitter.com/dU0fABKc1R — Strokebuster🌊 (@BionicMD) September 6, 2020

Watch the full video below:

C-SPAN