Twenty-two individuals were arrested as a result of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Seattle on Labor Day, which saw protesters hurling Molotov cocktails at police officers.

Hundreds of activists marched to the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild (SPOG) building on Monday in a demonstration that descended into chaos, hallmarked by attempted arson, vandalism, and a sign reading “All My Heroes Kill Cops”:

The anti-police extremists are now chanting "I don't see sh*t, I don't know sh*t." They usually do this right before vandalism or arson. https://t.co/WgoythFhTb — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

Rioters clashed with officers, reportedly using bear spray and hurling incendiary devices at them. Seattle Police Department provided a picture of Molotov cocktails, which were “dropped by rioters outside the building as officers began making arrests,” according to the department:

Images of Molotov cocktails recovered outside SPOG office. pic.twitter.com/uxlYG5OXg2 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 8, 2020

There are a TON of police out in Seattle tonight. I think the goal was to disperse the crowd early since previously the intent of the rioters was to burn the union building down. Now, bicycle cops are giving the agitators a work out, tiring them out. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

KTTH’s Jason Rantz reported that police took swift action after spotting Molotov cocktails in the crowd of rioters. Demonstrators continued to hurl various projectiles at officers, including rocks and explosives:

Police source tells me action was taken quickly after Seattle PD saw Molotov Cocktails in the crowd. This likely explains the fire that was started, too. Black block agitators have taken to use those weapons a lot lately. Here's a photo of one of the car brigades as they leave. https://t.co/tJG9arANuZ pic.twitter.com/2IhjGvigKM — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

Seattle police source tells me this was, indeed, the result of a Molotov Cocktail. https://t.co/KLednMOB2m — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

When Seattle officers attempt to make arrests, Antifa and other agitators try to intervene and prevent it. Tonight, outside the Seattle Police Officers Guild offic, a black bloc agitator assaults an officer while she's attempting an arrest. pic.twitter.com/eAlFC9m2YM — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

Police arrested nearly two dozen rioters for “arson, assault, obstructing and failure to disperse” as a result of the protests.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) has largely failed to condemn the violent unrest in her city, reserving her sharp words for President Trump, blaming him for the escalation of violence in Democrat-run cities such as her own.

“Again, the president’s actions clearly have escalated things in Seattle, and across the country,” she said during a July appearance on CNN’s Outfront.

“I was just talking to a number of mayors throughout the country who saw a similar thing that — people wanting to act out against the president and his administration coming to the streets,” she continued, accusing Trump of “using law enforcement as a political tool.”

“I hate to say it, Erin, but I really believe that we are seeing the dry run for martial law,” she added. “This is a president that is using law enforcement and federal forces for political purposes, and that should be chilling to every American.”