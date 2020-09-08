Report: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Getting Border Fence Around Her Home

Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has repeatedly denounced President Donald Trump’s border wall, but she is getting a border barrier around her residence, says a September 4 report in the Detroit News.

The eight-foot-high fence is part of a $1.1 million security program for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state-owned residence in Lansing, Michigan, the newspaper reported.

Whitmer has staked out a very public position against the wall being built on America’s southern border by President Trump:

$40 BILLION for the wall. Think how many kids that would educate, how many roads, bridges and pipes it would fix. https://t.co/R9HaqLAsMZ — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) January 25, 2017

“We must stand together, because when we do, we cannot fail. It is time we get back to building bridges. Not walls.” pic.twitter.com/TARxBlnKKW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 30, 2018

The Detroit newspaper reported:

The cost for the “current maintenance” at the Lansing residence, which was recommended by the Michigan State Police and the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget, is about $1.1 million, Brown said. It’s being paid for with funds from the executive office budget, she added. It’s unclear how much is being spent on the perimeter fencing that’s being installed. In recent weeks, crews have been working to build what appears to be an eight-foot-tall fence around the governor’s residence property. Last week, a sign on the site where crews were on the job warned, “Danger. High voltage. Unauthorized persons keep out.”