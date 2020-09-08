Mitch McConnell: Democrats Believe Americans’ ‘Pain’ Helps Their Electoral Chances

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) charged in a statement on Tuesday that Democrat leaders such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) believe that the American people’s “pain” will help their electoral chances in November.

McConnell released a statement on Tuesday as the Senate plans to vote on a targeted Republican-sponsored coronavirus plan. The coronavirus aid bill would reportedly cost at or around $500 to $700 billion, which is far less than Pelosi’s $3 trillion HEROES Act.

McConnell suggested that Pelosi and Schumer do not want to pass another coronavirus package because they believe it will help their chances in the November elections. He explained:

Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer said a targeted deal on jobless benefits and the Paycheck Protection Program would be ‘piecemeal,’ but then Speaker Pelosi came rushing back to pass the most piecemeal bill imaginable: Postal Service legislation that completely ignored the health, economic, and education crises facing families. Everything Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer have done suggests one simple motivation: They do not want American families to see any more bipartisan aid before the polls close on President Trump’s re-election. They have taken Americans’ health, jobs, and schools hostage for perceived partisan gain.

McConnell also noted that more than 100 House Democrats asked Pelosi to pass a slimmed-down coronavirus aid bill.

“She ignored them, just like her piecemeal postal legislation ignored American families,” the Senate Majority Leader wrote. “I will make sure every Senate Democrat who has said they’d like to reach an agreement gets the opportunity to walk the walk.”

“Working families must not suffer more than necessary because Democrat leaders think citizens’ pain may help their political fortunes. Congress can, should, and must do more to help. The Senate will vote and the American people will be watching,” McConnell added.

