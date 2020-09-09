A growing number of police and law enforcement organizations have endorsed President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election in November.

The endorsements from law enforcement organizations signal urgency against the growing anti-police forces in the Democrat party as violent leftist riots beset America’s major cities. The Trump campaign estimates some 900,000 officers from over a dozen law enforcement organizations have endorsed the president.

The National Fraternal Order of Police, the nation’s largest police union which represents over 355,000 members endorsed Trump last week.

“President Trump has made it crystal clear that he has our backs,” Fraternal Order of Police National President Patrick Yoes wrote in a statement announcing the endorsement.

The National Association of Police Organization a group representing more than 241,000 officers endorsed Trump in July.

“Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” the group’s president, Michael McHale wrote in their endorsement.

The International Union of Police Associations (IUPA), which represents more than 100,000 law enforcement personal, also endorsed Trump.

“While his candor ruffles the feathers of the left, I find it honest and refreshing,” wrote IUPA President Sam A. Cabral. “He stands with America’s Law Enforcement Officer and we will continue to stand with him.”

Even several state and city police organizations have endorsed the president for reelection.

The Southern States Police Benevolent Association, representing over 60,000 law enforcement officers endorsed Trump in September.

“With the stakes as high as they are for the law enforcement profession today, we felt that we must speak up in support of the true law enforcement candidates,” said SSPBA President Chris Skinner.

The Texas Municipal Police Association (TPMA), representing over 30,000 law enforcement officers, endorsed Trump in September.

“Since taking office, President Trump has proven to be a law and order President and a supporter of America’s law enforcement officers,” President of the TMPA Thomas Brown wrote, announcing the endorsement.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association, an organization representing 24,000 NYPD officers, also endorsed Trump in August.

“Mr. President, we’re fighting for our lives out there. We don’t want this to spread to the country, we need your strong voice across the country,” Police Union President Patrick Lynch said at an event with President Trump.

The New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82 which represents 3,500 police officers also endorsed Trump.

“We’re honored to endorse President Trump,” the endorsement read. “He is proud to stand with us and we’re proud to stand with him.”

The Florida Police Benevolent Association, representing 30,000 law enforcement officers also endorsed Trump in July — the first time the organization endorsed a presidential candidate in eight years.

“President Donald J. Trump has never once wavered from his support of law enforcement officers, especially as we are faced with these unprecedented challenges, wrote the organization, President John Kazanjian.

The Arizona Police Association (APA), representing 12,000 law enforcement members, endorsed Trump in July.

“The choice in this election could not be clearer than it is for men and women in law enforcement,” the release from the APA read. “The Trump administration has done more for law enforcement than any other in the history of our republic.”

The Police Officers Association of Michigan also endorsed Trump in July.

“At a time when civic leaders are choosing to tolerate televised felonies because a group of people are ‘offended,’ we need real leadership,” the statement read.

The National Border Patrol Council, representing 16,500 agents, endorsed Trump in August.

“He has worked tirelessly and against great opposition to make this country safe, to make our neighborhoods safe, and most importantly, make our children safe,” wrote National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.

The Public Safety Alliance of Nevada, representing nearly 10,000 officers in the state, endorsed Trump in August.

“Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” LVPPA President Steve Grammas said.

The Milwaukee Police Association, representing over 1,500 law enforcement officers also endorsed Trump in August.

“There is no doubt that President Donald Trump is the absolute right person during this most difficult times to lead our great nation,” Milwaukee Police Association President Dale Bormann said.

At least 48 different sheriffs in Tampa, Florida also announced their endorsements as they rallied with Trump in July.

“Now more than ever, we need a president that ignores the insanity of those who suggest defunding the police,” wrote Sheriff Wayne Ivey in his endorsement.