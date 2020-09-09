President Donald Trump’s campaign on Wednesday ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden for his proposal to bring back jobs to the United States.

“It’s fascinating to me that Joe Biden is suddenly trying to masquerade as an economic nationalist when his half-century career in Washington shows us the exact opposite,” Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor Steve Cortes said to Breitbart News during a call.

Biden travels to Michigan on Wednesday to announce a plan to offer a ten percent tax credit for companies that reopen closed factories in the United States and proposes a ten percent offshoring penalty surtax.

The campaign said that Biden was only mimicking what President Trump had already done in his first term and promised to do when he was re-elected.

“Welcome to the party! But unfortunately, you have no credibility,” Cortes said.

Biden’s proposed ten percent penalty surtax would apply to American companies with items made overseas and sold back to the United States. Currently, companies already avoid U.S. taxes by keeping their profits overseas.

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) appeared skeptical that Biden was actually making a serious proposal after being on the wrong side of fair trade issues his entire political career.

“A leopard doesn’t change its spots, it changes just the appearance of the spots,” Bergman said, accusing Biden of trying to “hoodwink” the American people.