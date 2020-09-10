Republicans have experienced a significant bounce in voter registrations in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, netting roughly seven times more registrations than Democrats since the last presidential election.

Several polls show President Trump gradually closing the gap in the Keystone State, which RealClearPolitics has in Joe Biden’s (D) column by just over four percent. A Rasmussen Reports survey of likely voters in Pennsylvania released last week emphasized the shift in the state, showing Trump and his Democrat opponent tied with 46 percent each.

Regardless of the surveys, Trump’s campaign, as well as his allies, are continuing to put stock in the existence of the “silent majority” — a sect of Trump voters who are not explicitly expressing their Election Day intentions. Recent voter registration data from Pennsylvania is feeding those beliefs.

While Democrats have a sizable advantage in overall registered voters throughout the state, holding an advantage of roughly 750,000, the GOP has added 198,000 registered voters since the 2016 election — nearly seven times more than the 29,000 picked up by Democrats. Democrats currently comprise 47 percent of the electorate, down from 49 percent in 2016. The GOP now stands at 39 percent, up a single percentage point from 2016.