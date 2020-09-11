Donald Trump More Popular Among Military Households than Joe Biden

A poll shows that President Donald Trump is more popular among military households than Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

According to the Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, Trump leads Biden by 10 percentage points — 52 percent to 42 percent — among 2,711 likely voters in military households, or households with an active-duty service member or veteran.

According to the poll, 53 percent of military households approve of Trump’s job performance, about the same share as at the beginning of his presidency.

The poll was conducted September 6-8 — after the Atlantic published a story claiming that Trump disparaged the World War II dead.

Trump’s advantage with military households was nine percentage points ahead of Biden before the report published, or statistically the same as after the report published.

Trump’s lead is less than it was in 2016, however, when he had an 18 percentage point advantage over Hillary Clinton. Biden has a seven point edge over where Clinton was at about the same point four years ago.

Military households are split over Trump by race. Trump leads among white respondents by 22 percent, while Biden leads by 35 points in military households of color.

Trump leads among men and respondents older than 45, while Trump and Biden are almost evenly split between the youngest voters and women. The poll has a margin of error of two percentage points.

