President Donald Trump took to Twitter to criticize former Michigan Republican Gov. Rick Snyder for endorsing Joe Biden for president.

…I’ll take the Endorsement of Law Enforcement all over the Country, and Joe can have the RINO’S. This Snyder mess was made during the OBiden era – no wonder they’re friends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2020

“The failed former Governor of Michigan, RINO Rick Snyder, who was responsible for the Flint Water Disaster (and I let him know it!), is now endorsing Sleepy Joe Biden, who doesn’t have a clue!” Trump wrote on the eve of a visit to Michigan.

“Snyder, whose political career was ruined by Flint, hurt a lot of people in Michigan…,” he said.

“I’ll take the Endorsement of Law Enforcement all over the Country, and Joe can have the RINO’S,” Trump continued in another tweet. “This Snyder mess was made during the OBiden era – no wonder they’re friends!”

Snyder declared his support for Biden in a USA Today column last week.

“I will continue to support and stand up for Republican policies and values, and support Republican candidates, but I will not support Donald Trump for reelection,” former Gov. Rick Snyder wrote in USA Today last Thursday.

Snyder claimed President Trump is “a bully who lacks a moral compass.”

“Not supporting Donald Trump for reelection is not the same thing as voting for Joe Biden,” Snyder wrote, before praising Biden.

Snyder asserted Biden “has shown the desire to heal a deeply divided nation; has demonstrated strong moral character and empathy; and he seems willing to listen to people who have different perspectives from his own.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.