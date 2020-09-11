Watch Live: Trump Supporters Hold 9/11 Memorial Boat Parade in NYC

Trump supporters in New York are marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attack with a Memorial Boat Parade today beginning at 9 a.m.

The boats will launch from North Cove Marina at Brookfield, according to the organizers Facebook page.

“For all of our NYC boating enthusiasts, we are so excited to announce TrumpStockNY will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial Parade and Flotilla in New York Harbor meeting in the vicinity of North Cove Marina in downtown Manhattan insight of the Freedom Tower,” the announcement said.

“The lights are up and the memorial will go on!” The notice said. “We will not forget!

The lead boat for the parade is dubbed “Team Deplorable.”

“We will take it nice and slow following the lead boat ‘Team Deplorable’ heading north up the Hudson to the George Washington for the last Flotilla of the day!”

