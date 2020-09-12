Former NSC Member: Iran Wants Joe Biden in the White House

A former member of the National Security Council told The Kyle Olson Show that Iran prefers to have Joe Biden in the White House next year.

“The Iranian regime would prefer to deal with a Biden administration,” Ambassador Robert Joseph, who served at the NSC as Senior Director for Proliferation Strategy, Counterproliferation, and Homeland Defense during the George W. Bush administration, said.

“The experiences are starkly different,” he said of dealing with Trump versus the Barack Obama-Joe Biden administration.

“The Trump administration has, for the last 3 1/2 years, under the policy of maximum pressure, has been placing very punishing economic sanctions on the regime,” Joseph said.

The Trump administration has supported Gulf allies that have been targets of Iran, he argued.

Joseph said Trump has spoken out against “gross human rights violations” by the mullahs, and the administration “has been willing to stand up to Iranian provocations,” including the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January in Iraq.

He said the Obama-Biden administration “pursued appeasement in the hopes that the regime would become more moderate.”

“A false hope that various administrations have chased for decades,” Joseph said.

He told The Kyle Olson Show that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the so-called Iran nuclear deal — was the “crown jewel” of the Obama-Biden administration’s efforts to deal with Iran.

Joseph argued Iran got everything it wanted in the deal, including the ability to enrich uranium and research and develop nuclear weapons.

The Islamic regime received “well over” $150 billion, including pallets of cash infamously delivered in the dark of night.

That money was then used to support aggression against the U.S. in the region and “subsidize terrorist proxies like Hezbollah.”

“The Biden team today has made very clear its desire to resurrect the JCPOA, despite its many flaws,” Joseph said.

He argued Biden would be “willing to pay a very high price” to pursue that strategy.

