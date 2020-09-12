It’s all but certain that Marjorie Greene will be the next representative of Georgia’s 14th District in Congress.

Greene’s long-shot Democrat opponent, Kevin Van Ausdal, announced Friday on Twitter that he was ending his campaign and moving out of the state.

A message from Kevin Van Ausdal pic.twitter.com/Y5LtVcpK2B — Kevin Van Ausdal (D) (@KevinVanAusdal) September 11, 2020

“The next steps in my life are taking me away from Georgia, so I will be disqualified from serving in Congress and will give the Party a chance to put forward a candidate that can carry this fight to the end,” he wrote.

Congressman Doug Collins declared Greene “Georgia’s new Congresswoman.”

Greene recently told The Kyle Olson Show that she’s running to maintain a “free America.”

Greene’s campaign slogan is “Save America, Stop Socialism,” and she called it the “defining phrase of where we are now.”

She encouraged every American to read the 110-page “manifesto” Joe Biden authored with Bernie Sanders.

“This is what we have to stop. It is pure socialism, and you could even call some of it a tinge of communism,” Greene said.

She predicted if Biden is elected, “it will change our country forever. We won’t be able to flip things back to freedom.”

She was critical of the Republicans who last ran Congress and hoped a new GOP majority would be more conservative.

The Speaker Paul Ryan-led “Republican-controlled Congress didn’t do the things I thought were important. Things like funding the wall. They didn’t defund the sanctuary cities; as a matter of fact, they funded them.”

“They didn’t defund Planned Parenthood. They funded Planned Parenthood for $500 million,” she said.

“They didn’t repeal Obamacare, which hurt my family very much,” with premiums that increase three-fold, Greene said.

She added Republicans also allowed the Russian collusion hoax to percolate “to the point that Nancy Pelosi led the Democrats to impeach President Trump under her tenure.”

