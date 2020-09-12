One Person Dead After Gunman Opens Fire in Indiana Mall

Woman Running from Mall Shooting
AWR Hawkins

One person was killed when a gunman opened fire at University Park Mall in Mishawaka, Indiana, Saturday afternoon.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the shooting occurred about 3:00 p.m. and shoppers began running for cover.

The Daily Mail published cell phone video showing shoppers fleeing the mall after shots were fired:


The Mail reports that the gunman was allegedly “wearing a clown mask and covered in a ripped up US flag,” and WNDU reports that police are still searching for the suspect.

Forty-four-year-old Renee Dominik was in the mall when the shooting occurred. She said, “I heard a bang and saw people running.”

Dominik said an employee at a shoe store let her, her family members, and “and about 35 others,” hide in the rear of the store until the incident was over.

