BLM Activists Block GW Bridge, Surround Police Precinct in NYC

Black Lives Matter (BLM) and anarchist activists snarled traffic on the George Washington Bridge in New York City on Saturday and then confronted police at NYPD’s 34th Precinct on Broadway near W. 183rd St.

Videos posted on social media show people dressed in black — many unmasked — blocking off the road with orange traffic cones and preventing vehicles from entering an eastbound upper level ramp to the bridge.

The head of a local BLM group tweeted the group’s intentions of the protest, which started in the Bronx.

“Roll with us Saturday as we Shut Shit Down,” Hawk Newsome tweeted.

“Say Less. Work More. THEY NEVER SHUT DOWN THE GEORGE WASHINGTON BRIDGE BEFORE,” Newsome tweeted.

Roll with us Saturday as we Shut Shit Down. @blmgreaterny x @breatheofficialpage 👉🏾SWIPE FOR INFO👉🏾 @ Boogie Down Bronx https://t.co/xAKbS0LGXB — HAWK NEWSOME 🔥✊🏾🔥 (@IamHawkNewsome) September 10, 2020

Others tweeted about the ongoing violence in Democrat-run cities, including former Republican mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani.

“‘Protesters’ do not have the right to hinder EMT’s, police, firefighters and other essential emergency services from doing their job for the 8.5 million taxpaying residents of New York City!” Giuliani tweeted.

“Protesters” do not have the right to hinder EMT’s, police, firefighters and other essential emergency services from doing their job for the 8.5 million taxpaying residents of New York City! https://t.co/1o7JVajPLC — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) September 13, 2020

“I don’t care what Bill de Blasio will tell you, but this never happened under @RudyGiuliani,” a New York Twitter user said of the current mayor of the city:

I don't care what Bill de Blasio will tell you, but this never happened under @RudyGiuliani. pic.twitter.com/TO0jyZZrbD — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) September 13, 2020

Media reports said about 100 protesters stopped traffic on the bridge for 20 to 30 minutes before police could clean the roadway.

CBS reported that police arrested six people.

