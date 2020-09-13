Witness: Protesters Tried to Get Inside E.R. Treating Wounded L.A. Deputies

AWR Hawkins

A witness who saw protesters trying to block access to a hospital treating two wounded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies claims the protesters went so far as to try to enter the emergency room.

A priest interviewed by ABC 7 confirmed seeing the protesters attempt to enter the E.R., and he also claimed the protesters were saying “death to the police, kill the police.”

Breitbart News reported that the two deputies were ambushed and shot Saturday night.

L.A. County Sheriffs headquarters tweeted:

Black Lives Matter protesters allegedly blocked the entrance to the hospital where the deputies were to be treated. The protesters allegedly chanted for the death of both officers.

