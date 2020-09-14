Alexander Vindman Says He’s ‘Absolutely a Never Trumper’

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Democratic Party’s key impeachment witness, declared that he now is “absolutely a Never Trumper” in his first-ever television interview with NBC Nightly News.

WATCH: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman addresses President Trump's suggestion that he is a "never Trumper." Vindman tells @LesterHoltNBC that he was nonpartisan, but says now he is "absolutely a 'never Trumper.'" More from the exclusive interview tonight on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/aT5pf35qhS — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 14, 2020

A transcript is as follows: