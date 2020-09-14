Kid Rock Performs at Rally with Donald Trump Jr.: ‘Stand for the Greatest Country in the World!’

Legendary rocker Kid Rock performed at a raucous campaign rally with Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle on Monday in Michigan.

“If you believe in the leadership of Donald Trump, if you believe in more leadership of Donald Trump, that you will live and always live and support and stand for the greatest country in the world. Make some damn noise!” he said as the crowd roared with approval.

Kid Rock performed after Donald Trump Jr. rallied supporters for his father’s campaign at Bumpers Landing Boat Club in Harrison Township, Michigan.

“You should probably hit record on your phone right now, because goddamn fake media will say it didn’t happen,” the rock star yelled into the microphone after taking the stage.

Kid Rock played several songs including “Born Free” and “All Summer Long” on stage, according to video of the event posted online.

“I’m not going to get too political, but goddamn I kinda want to,” he said during the performance. “I want to see everybody do well in the country, everybody, but I don’t believe you make the poor rich by making the rich poor.”

“Fuck that,” he continued. “I guess I’ll stick to my day job.”

Trump Jr. delivered a fiery political speech earlier, urging the Michigan working class to abandon the Democrat party and vote for Trump.

“This is not your grandparent’s Democrat party,” Trump Jr. said. “This party doesn’t represent working-class Americans anymore. It doesn’t even represent decent Americans anymore!”

Kid Rock performed in front of a giant American flag, shouting at one point, “Do you believe? Do you still believe that you live in the greatest country in the world?” as the crowd roared with approval.

During the show, he acknowledged that the setup was different from some of his usual concerts but was happy to perform at the event despite some shortcomings.

“I’m not making excuses, but things got a little different tonight right?” he asked. “Well. Cover the kids’ ears but, I started out with no fucks and I still ain’t got one.”