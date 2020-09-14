A biological man who describes himself as a “transsexual Satanist anarchist” and whose campaign slogan running for sheriff in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, was “f—k the police” has won the Republican nomination for that post.

@Aria_DiMezzo won the republican nomination for sheriff w/o party support using "fuck the police" as her campaign slogan.

— Comrade Bumblejack (@Bumblejack_) September 12, 2020

“I didn’t think that so many voters were just … completely and totally oblivious about who they are voting for,” Aria DiMezzo said in a New York Post report. “Your anger is with the system that has lied to you. Your anger is with the system that convinced you to believe in it, trust it, and have faith in it, when it is completely and utterly broken.”

The Post said DiMezzo goes by the title “High Priestess of the Reformed Satanic Church.”

DiMezzo’s Twitter account says he is #Godless and #Lawless.

According to his Twitter account, Republicans tried to thwart his candidacy but failed.

'It has been brought to my attention that the Cheshire County Republican Committee is organizing a write-in campaign against me. Many advocate voting for the Democrat over voting for me. Why are they so scared of freedom?' — Aria DiMezzo (@Aria_DiMezzo) September 3, 2020

