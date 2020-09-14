New Hampshire Voters Pick ‘Transsexual Satanist Anarchist’ for GOP Sheriff Nominee

A biological man who describes himself as a “transsexual Satanist anarchist” and whose campaign slogan running for sheriff in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, was “f—k the police” has won the Republican nomination for that post. 

“I didn’t think that so many voters were just … completely and totally oblivious about who they are voting for,” Aria DiMezzo said in a New York Post report. “Your anger is with the system that has lied to you. Your anger is with the system that convinced you to believe in it, trust it, and have faith in it, when it is completely and utterly broken.”

The Post said DiMezzo goes by the title “High Priestess of the Reformed Satanic Church.”

DiMezzo’s Twitter account says he is #Godless and #Lawless.

According to his Twitter account, Republicans tried to thwart his candidacy but failed.

