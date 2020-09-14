Poll: President Trump Takes Lead in Battleground North Carolina

A poll released Monday by the Trafalgar Group finds President Trump has taken the lead in the battleground state of North Carolina.

Trafalgar Group founder Robert Cahaly shared the results on Twitter:

The Trafalgar poll of 1,046 likely voters found Trump with 47.8 percent support, while Biden had 46.1 percent.

The latest numbers appear to show a trend in Trump’s direction.

A poll from SurveyUSA also released today had Trump and Biden even in the state.

That survey found Trump has a 49 percent approval rating among Latino likely voters, while only a five percent approval among blacks.

Meanwhile, a Rasmussen poll published on Friday found Trump with a one point lead.

On September 2, a Fox News poll found Biden had a four-point advantage.

