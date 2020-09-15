Lancaster Mugshots: 13 Arrests After Violent Riots Spurred by Police Shooting of Knife-Wielding Man

Authorities arrested 13 individuals in connection to the riots in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, after rioters took to the streets of the city — smashing county vehicles and hurling various projectiles at officers — following Sunday’s police-involved shooting of a man who chased an officer with a knife in hand.

Violent rioters faced off with authorities in Lancaster Sunday night into early Monday morning, setting fires, hurling bricks and rocks at the police station, and damaging county vehicles, as several videos show. As a result, police arrested 13 individuals — 12 adults and one juvenile. Charges include “Criminal Conspiracy for Arson, Riot, Institutional Vandalism, Failure to Disperse, Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages, Disorderly Conduct and Defiant Trespass,” according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police:

Officers made a total of (8) arrests ( The updated total is 12 adults and 1 juvenile ) related to the arson/riot outside of the Police station. The arrests were made at approximately 0300 hrs. and shortly thereafter. All suspects arrested were transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station for processing and to be held for arraignment. (4) of the (8) suspects are from outside of Lancaster County. (2) of the suspects were armed with handguns during the protest and riot. Those handguns were recovered by Officers after the arrests. (Only Montague was charged with an offense related to illegal possession of firearm)

According to the bureau’s update:

Through the course of the investigation on Monday September 14, 2020 additional suspects were identified from the riot that occurred during the overnight hours of 9/13- 9/14. An additional (4) adult suspects and (1) juvenile suspect were charged with offenses related to the riot. All (5) additional suspects were taken into custody during the afternoon and evening hours of September 14, 2020. The additional (5) suspects will be added to the release after Taylor Enterline’s information. Bail information for the (4) additional adult suspects was not available as of 0930 hrs. September 15, 2020 as they are awaiting arraignment.

Arrestees include Jamal Shariff Newman, 24, who has been charged with “Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Loitering and Prowling at Night (M3).”

According to police, “Newman was on probation at the time of his arrest and a detainer will lodged against him.” He was also armed with a handgun during the riot, but police noted that it was “carried/displayed in a lawfully prescribed manner.”

He is being held on $1,000,000 bail, as are several other arrestees, including Barry Jones, 30, who is facing charges of “Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3).”

Other arrestees include:

Frank Gaston, 43

Yoshua Dwayne Montague, 23

Matthew Modderman, 31

Talia Gessner, 18

Kathryn Patterson, 20

Taylor Enterline, 20

T-Jay Fry, 28

Dylan Davis, 28

Lee Alexander Wise, 29

Jessica Marie Lopez, 32

Juvenile Male, 16

13 arrested, including one juvenile, as a result of the riots in Lancaster following the police-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man. https://t.co/T9Z2UyQ5Cp — Hannah Bleau 🍓 (@hannahbleau_) September 15, 2020

Arrested at the BLM-antifa riot in Lancaster, Pa.: Matthew Modderman, 31, of Lancaster: felony riot, felony arson, felony institutional vandalism, & other charges Frank Gaston, 43, of Ephrata, Pa.: felony arson, felony riot, felony institutional vandalism, & other charges pic.twitter.com/AmnvSAz0iq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 15, 2020

Arrested at the BLM-antifa riot in Lancaster, Pa. & charged with felony arson, felony riot, felony institutional vandalism, obstructing public passages & many other charges: Dylan Davis, 28, of Ephrata, Pa. Jessica Marie Lopez, 32, of Lancaster, Pa. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/tvkuKLreiZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 15, 2020

Pennsylvania State Police SERT is doing an amazing job in Lancaster. They completely crushed Antifa and BLM militants tonight with targeted arrests. https://t.co/TWcLx1yQVn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 15, 2020

Several videos show the unrest that erupted in Lancaster late Sunday evening following the police-involved shooting of Ricardo Munoz, 27, who chased an officer with a knife in hand, prompting the officer to open fire:

I don’t think a social worker would be of too much help in this scenario. pic.twitter.com/U9GRDY9RqO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 15, 2020

As a result, rioters raged, attacking the police station, setting fires, and targeting police with glass bottles, rocks, bricks, and gallon jugs of liquids, according to the police:

PENNSYLVANIA: black bloc Antifa destroy the windows and body of a Lancaster detective’s car using a bricks Black lives matter protesters join in and call to light the car on fire pic.twitter.com/3tdCL5zaYi — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

BREAKING: Antifa has begun breaking the windows of the Lancaster police precinct Officers are responding with non lethal rounds and are now in the streets pic.twitter.com/icg1rDxxC9 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

BREAKING: police make a full offensive in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to clear out BLM and Antifa rioters After they destroyed city property, including a police vehicle, created barricades, and threw rocks/bricks at officers The unlawful assembly was declared hour ago pic.twitter.com/pg8K5wG9qd — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

BREAKING: BLM and Antifa start a dumpster fire at their barricade outside the Lancaster police precinct in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/qSXhZi6324 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020