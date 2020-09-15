Officer Shot Outside Federal Courthouse in Phoenix

AWR Hawkins

A court security officer was shot outside a federal courthouse in Phoenix on Tuesday, near Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The Associated Press reported that the “officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.”

Phoenix city councilman Sal DiCiccio tweeted about the incident:

The Phoenix Police posted a photo of the car they believe the shooting suspect is driving:

Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says the investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the FBI.

