Poll: Donald Trump and Joe Biden Tied in North Carolina

President Trump and Joe Biden (D) are tied in the battleground state of North Carolina, a WRAL News poll released on Monday revealed.

SurveyUSA polled 596 likely voters across the state September 9 – 13. According to the results, both Trump and his Democrat challenger are in a dead heat, locked in with 47 percent support each. The results bode well for the president, as WRAL’s April survey showed Biden holding a five-point advantage, 50 percent to 45 percent:

A 5 point shift towards Trump since late April https://t.co/Rcm1pGPjXo — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) September 14, 2020

The survey showed Trump holding a double-digit lead with male voters (17 percentage points) and Biden holding a similar 16-point lead among female voters.

“The gender gap is even more pronounced in the suburbs, where Trump leads 61-35 percent (26 points) among men, and Biden leads 60-30 percent (30 points) among women,” according to WRAL.

Of the results, SurveyUSA Chief Executive Jay Leve said, “Men and women are looking at this election as through two different looking glasses.”

Other key findings, per Survey USA:

* Trump holds 92% of the Republican base, 4% cross-over and vote Biden.

* Biden holds 95% of the Democratic base, 4% cross-over and vote Trump

* Independents split 42% Trump, 42% Biden. Moderates break for Biden by 21 points, 55% to 34%.

* Importantly: Trump leads by 5 points among those who are “100% certain” to vote.

* Biden leads by 28 points among the much smaller group that is “almost certain” to vote.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 5.6 percent.

Similarly, a Trafalgar Group survey released Monday also painted a positive picture for the president, showing Trump edging out Biden by less than two percentage points — 47.8 percent to 46.1 percent:

Trump edged out Hillary Clinton by 3.6 percent in North Carolina in 2016. North Carolina voters backed former President Barack Obama in 2008 but went red again in 2012 after voting for former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.