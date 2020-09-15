White House Cancels CDC Critical Race Theory Training Program

The White House on Tuesday announced it would immediately cancel a critical race theory training program by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Glad to report, per the president’s directive, this training is being cancelled immediately,” White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought wrote on Twitter.

The documents were obtained and posted by Christopher Rufo, who works at the Center on Wealth & Poverty at Discovery Institute.

Leaked documents of the CDC plan for a 13-week series included a presentation on “structural inequality” of racism and sexism, urging government officials to “really set things right in the garden” of the United States and to address that “systemic racism” of police killings of black and brown Americans. Other sessions targeted the “myth of American exceptionalism” and “white supremacist ideology.”

The presenter of the program was Camara Phyllis Jones, a 2019-2020 Evelyn Green Davis Fellow for the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University and a past president at the American Public Health Association.

On September 4th, President Donald Trump ordered the OMB to identify and eliminate critical race theory programs in the federal government.

Vought sent a memo direction all agencies to identify contracts for training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege,” or any other program suggesting that the United States was “an inherently racist or evil country.”

“The divisive, false, and demeaning propaganda of the critical race theory movement is contrary to all we stand for as Americans and should have no place in the Federal government,” the memo concluded.