Nolte: National Poll — Donald Trump 47%, Joe Biden 46%

President Donald Trump has taken a 47 to 46 percent national lead from the aging and enfeebled Joe Biden in the latest polling from Rasmussen.

“The survey of 2,500 Likely Voters was conducted September 9-10 and 13-15,” per the polling firm, and this is more proof of Trump’s momentum. In this same poll last week, Biden was up 48 to 46 percent. The week prior Biden was up 49 to 45 percent. That is a steady five point total shift in Trump’s direction over two weeks.

In Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll, Trump now enjoys a 52 percent job approval rating, compared to just 46 percent who disapprove. That puts him six points above water after a dismal summer that saw those numbers reversed (and worse) at times.

A good faith search of Trump’s disapproval rating, shows that 46 percent number might he his lowest yet in this particular poll.

At this same time during his failed presidency, Barack Obama only had a 50 percent approval rating.

While Rasmussen is a bit of an outlier, there’s no question the momentum is with the president. Ever since the conventions, not even the national political media’s fake attack on Trump using lies about the president demeaning dead Marines has slowed his momentum in the state and national polling.

According to the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, the president’s overall job approval rating is now at a fairly healthy 45.1 percent, a four point jump in two months. His average disapproval rating is still too high at 53.4 percent, but is trending down.

In the average of the polls in a general election match-up, Biden still leads 49.2 to 43 percent against Trump, but that 6.2 point lead is down from a ten point deficit in late June.

Biden leads in most of the swing states, but the overall race is now within the margin of error in most of those states.

If you’re looking at the polls, you want to be Biden.

If you’re looking at momentum and enthusiasm, you want to be Trump.

There are still 48 days until Election Day and three presidential debates. A lot can happen between now and then, and a lot will.

This Rasmussen poll is the first national poll to show Trump in the lead since February.

